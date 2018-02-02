Man faces drug, gun charges after domestic disturbance call in Aurora

Officers called about a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon found crack cocaine and a gun inside a west suburban Aurora apartment.

Police were called about 2 p.m. with reports of a disturbance in the 2000 block of Fox Pointe Drive, according to a statement from Aurora police. When they arrived, 22-year-old Antuan D. Walls allegedly greeted one of the officers while smoking a joint.

When the leaseholder let the officers into the apartment, they “saw narcotics in plain view,” police said. Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized 49.64 grams of crack cocaine, a .45-caliber handgun and $1,609 in cash.

An investigation tied the seized property to Walls, who was charged with unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Walls, who lives in Aurora, is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $350,000 bail, according to police and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was scheduled for Feb. 7.