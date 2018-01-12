Man faces felony charges in November hit-and-run crash in Montgomery

A 71-year-old man is facing seven felony charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash and chase that ended with his vehicle on fire last year in west suburban Montgomery.

Earnest Sercye was arrested at his Aurora home and charged with four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of aggravated assault, all felonies, according to a statement Friday from Montgomery police.

Sercye was driving when he was involved in a hit-and-run crash with another vehicle about 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at Montgomery and Douglas roads in Montgomery, police said.

He took off from the crash scene and headed south on Douglas to Barbara Lane, with the other driver following him, police said. He then turned east on Barbara and his vehicle struck a kiosk at the Power Car Wash.

A police officer on patrol saw the crash and attempted to take Sercye into custody, police said. He continued driving recklessly and struck a post at the Salvation Army building, then continued east on Barbara to the dead end and struck a concrete barrier.

The vehicle continued into a field and caught fire, police said. The vehicle became engulfed in flames and officers pulled Sercye out of it.

He was initially taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, then was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

He was being held at the Kendall County Jail Friday awaiting a bond hearing, police said.