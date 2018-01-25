Man faces gun charge after crashing stolen vehicle in Hyde Park

Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle and ran away last week in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

A Grand Crossing District tactical officer saw 21-year-old Marshari Jones running away from the stolen vehicle after a crash about 9:50 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 5100 block of South Lake Park Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Officers monitoring surveillance cameras from a police intelligence center then saw him enter an occupied vehicle without the driver’s permission.

The tactical officers were notified about Jones’ location and took him into custody, police said. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a FOID card or concealed-carry permit and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

His bail amount was set at $15,000 at a hearing Jan. 19, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office records. His next court date was scheduled for Thursday.