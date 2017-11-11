Man faces gun charges after Aurora arrest

A man has been charged with illegally possessing a gun Monday night in west suburban Aurora.

An officer on patrol about 11:10 p.m. Monday spotted 18-year-old Fernando Robles riding a bike near Illinois Avenue and View Street, according to a statement from Aurora police. The officer followed Robles because he wasn’t using a front light on the bike as required by Illinois law.

Robles turned eastbound on Plum Street and “refused repeated commands from the officer to stop riding the bike,” police said. The officer pulled his vehicle into a driveway in the 400 block of Plum to block his path.

Robles then got off the bike, laid it on the ground and “began to grab at his waistband,” police said. The officer then handcuffed Robles, patted him down and found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in his waistband.

Robles, who lives in Aurora, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and not having a FOID card, police said.