Man facing attempted murder charges after shots fired at police

A man has been charged with firing a gun at officers Friday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

Randale Truitt, 31, of Park Manor, was charged with two counts of attempted murder following the incident in the 7900 block of South Essex, Chicago Police said.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop at 9:36 p.m. when Truitt got out of the back seat of a vehicle and ran away, police said.

During a foot chase, Truitt turned around and fired at officers, who returned fire, police said. Nobody was struck by the gunfire.

He was caught and taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Truitt was scheduled for a bond hearing Sunday.