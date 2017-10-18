Man facing charges after armed confrontation with NWI homeowner

An armed burglar interrupted by an armed homeowner outside a home in northwest Indiana last week was captured by police several hours later and may be responsible for as many as 100 unsolved crimes, police said.

About 12:40 a.m. Oct. 13, LaPorte County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 7500 West block of County Road 900 South in unincorporated Clinton Township for a report of an attempted burglary.

The 52-year-old homeowner told police someone with a flashlight was outside, so he got a rifle before seeing the suspect go into a pole barn, the sheriff’s office said.

He “found the suspect inside and a physical confrontation followed,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said. “During the physical confrontation the suspect produced a handgun which the homeowner was able to wrestle away. When the homeowner attempted to use his phone to call 911, the suspect fled the barn. The homeowner did fire his rifle once in the air as the suspect fled.”

The homeowner suffered cuts and scratches to his arms.