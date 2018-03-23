Man facing charges after nearly 300 grams of cocaine uncovered at Woodstock home

A man is facing multiple charges after police found nearly 300 grams of cocaine during a search of a home Wednesday in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Jeremiah B. Pedersen, 34, of Woodstock, was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. He also faces a misdemeanor count of fleeing and eluding

The search was carried out after a six-month investigation into numerous complaints of drug sales at the home in the 900 block of Clay Street, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives seized $6,175 in cash, 284 grams of cocaine, packaging materials and digital scales. The value of the cocaine was estimated at $28,400.

Pedersen is being held at the McHenry County Jail on $50,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for Monday.