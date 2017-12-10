Man facing charges after shots fired, crash in Bellwood

A man is facing charges after he drove away from officers investigating gunfire early Saturday in west suburban Bellwood and crashed a car on an I-290 on-ramp.

Clarence O. Butler, 20, was charged with armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, delivery of cannabis between 10 and 30 grams and aggravated fleeing/eluding a police officer, according to Bellwood Police Chief Jiminez Allen. He also faces numerous traffic citations.

Officers were called for reports of shots fired about 2 a.m. near Van Buren Street and Rice Avenue in Bellwood, Allen said.

No one was struck by gunfire, but when responding officers arrived at the intersection they saw a car take off.

The car crashed on the ramp from Mannheim Road to eastbound I-290, Allen said. The driver, Butler, was arrested and a weapon and a “small amount of cannabis” were recovered.

Butler, of Chicago, was ordered held without bond at the Cook County Jail, according to Cook County sheriff’s records.