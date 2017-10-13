Police: Man caught with stolen gun after chase with officers in Aurora

A man is facing felony charges after being caught with a stolen handgun early Monday following a chase with police in west suburban Aurora.

That morning, the Kane County sheriff’s office informed Aurora police that a gun had been taken during a vehicle burglary in the suburb. Deputies noted that the burglar was last seen driving a maroon Cadillac CTS, and provided the sedan’s license plate number, according to Aurora police.

Officers saw the CTS driving about 5:10 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Galena Boulevard, police said. After following the sedan, officers activated their emergency lights and stopped it near Spruce and Blackhawk streets.

As they approached the CTS, the driver, 19-year-old Kevin Cruz-Galvan, drove off southbound, leading officers on a short pursuit that ended in a driveway in the 400 block of West Downer Place, police said. Cruz-Galvan, of Aurora, then ran from the sedan before being taken into custody near Galena Boulevard and Hawthorne Court.

A handgun taken in the burglary was later found during a search of the area, police said.

Cruz-Galvan was charged with felony counts of fleeing and eluding and burglary, police and the Kane County sheriff’s office said. He is being held at the Kane County Jail on $75,000 bond. His next court date was set for Oct. 18.