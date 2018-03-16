Man facing murder charge after 2016 shooting tied to shots fired at police

A detainee at the Cook County Jail has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man nearly two years ago in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

John Montgomery, 20, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Jarvis Coleman on the morning of March 22, 2016.

Four hours after fatally shooting Coleman, Montgomery opened fire on two detectives who were investigating the shooting, prosecutors said. He was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and has been held at the Cook County Jail without bail since.

On Friday, Montgomery appeared in bond court on the new charge and was again ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors said Montgomery approached Coleman in the parking lot of a Quick Food Mart at 2 N. Keeler Ave. and opened fire with a .380-caliber handgun.Coleman was shot multiple times and pronounced dead a shortly after at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Later that evening, two detectives were investigating the shooting in an unmarked Ford Fusion in the 200 block of North Karlov when they approached an alley between Karlov and Keele, prosecutors said. Montgomery immediately fired between four and five times at the car. The detectives ducked down until the shooting stopped and were not hurt.

Montgomery ran to a house nearby and was taken into custody shortly after, prosecutors said. A .380-caliber handgun was recovered, which forensic tested connected to the earlier shooting of Coleman.

Montgomery is scheduled to appear in court March 28 on the attempted murder charges and will next appear in court on the new charge April 4.