Man facing weapons charges after Aurora traffic stop

A man is facing weapons charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night in west suburban Aurora.

Jordan Handley, 30, has been charged with armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Aurora police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 10:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bangs Street, police said. “No evidence of shooting could be located,” but a home “known for gang and drug activity” was located one block east in the 1100 block of South Union and Special Operations Investigators set up surveillance.

About 30 minutes later, a male left the home in an SUV and drove north away north on Union, police said. The driver, identified as Handley, failed to activate his turn signal before turning west on Parker Avenue and officers subsequently stopped him at Parker and Fifth Street.

A loaded, .40 caliber handgun, two magazines containing numerous rounds of ammunition and several Ambien pills were found in the vehicle, police said. An open bottle of alcohol was in plain sight between the center console and driver’s seat.

Handley, who lives in southwest suburban Joliet, has been ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $350,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on Thursday.