Man falls to death from 23rd floor of downtown high-rise

Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man fell to his death from a Loop high-rise Monday afternoon.

The man “accidentally” fell from the 23rd floor of LondonHouse in the 0-100 block of East Wacker Drive at about 3:45 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

The man was working on the building at the time, though police could not say what type of work.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Central Detectives are conducting a death investigation.