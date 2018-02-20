Man fatally crushed between trucks near Wauconda

A man died after he was pinned between two box trucks early Tuesday near north suburban Wauconda.

Two box trucks owned by the same refrigeration company were southbound about 12:40 a.m. on North Fairfield Road north of Illinois Route 176 in Fremont Township when the driver in front pulled over to adjust the load in the back of his truck, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

As the 47-year-old man was adjusting the load, his coworker, a 45-year-old man, pulled the second truck over behind him and got out to help, the sheriff’s office said. The 45-year-old apparently forgot to put his truck in park before getting out, and it rolled forward and pinned the 47-year-old between the two trucks.

The man was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. The Lake County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old man was not injured in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. The crash remained under investigation Tuesday by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.