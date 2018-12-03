Man fatally shoots woman, then self in Stony Island Park: police

A 27-year-old man shot and killed a 25-year-old woman before committing suicide Monday night in the Stony Island Park neighborhood on the South side, police said.

About 8:15 p.m., the man was seen arguing with the woman inside of a vehicle she was driving in the 7800 block of South Bennett, according to Chicago police. The man then got out of the vehicle and fired at the woman before shooting himself in the head.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her chest and was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm their deaths.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.