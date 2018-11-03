Man fatally shot during 4-way fight in Altgeld Gardens: police

A man died after being shot during a four-person brawl early Saturday in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

At 12:44 a.m., the 33-year-old and three other males inside a home in the 13000 block of South Drexel Avenue got into a fight, police said. Shots were fired during the altercation, and the 33-year-old was struck in the neck.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody, and Area South detectives were investigating.