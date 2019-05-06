Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was killed in a shooting Monday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, thought to be in his 20s, was shot in the chest at 7:35 a.m. in the first block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

The shooter left the area in a gray sedan, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

