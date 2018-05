Man fatally shot in Austin: police

Chicago Police say a man was fatally shot Thursday in the 1100 block of North Mason. | Google Earth

A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an Austin neighborhood shooting, according to police.

The man, in his 30s, was shot in the back and abdomen about 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Mason, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.