Man fatally shot in Dolton

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in south suburban Dolton.

Dustin Holmes was shot in the 14500 block of College Grove and taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond where he was pronounced dead about 2:30 a.m., the Lake County coroner’s office said.

Holmes’ death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Dolton police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.