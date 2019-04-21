Our Pledge To You

Suburban Chicago

04/21/2019, 08:48am

Man fatally shot in Dolton

Village of Dolton Facebook photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in south suburban Dolton.

Dustin Holmes was shot in the 14500 block of College Grove and taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond where he was pronounced dead about 2:30 a.m., the Lake County coroner’s office said.

Holmes’ death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Dolton police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending