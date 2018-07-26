Man fatally shot in head in Englewood drive-by attack: police

A man was shot to death Thursday in the 5500 block of South Lafayette. | Google Earth

A man was shot to death Thursday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 47-year-old was standing in front of his porch about 8:30 p.m. when someone opened fire from a passing vehicle in the 5500 block of South Lafayette, police said.

He was shot in the back of the head and initially taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the deaths.

No one was in custody Thursday night as Area Central detectives investigated.