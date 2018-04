Man fatally shot in Lawndale: police

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The man, who was believed to be in his 20s, was found unresponsive shortly after 2 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Lexington, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left hip, thigh and chest and was pronounced dead, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.