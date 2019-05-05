Man fatally shot in North Chicago

Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday that left a man dead in North Chicago.

North Chicago police rushed to the 800 block of 13th Street about 8:40 p.m. yesterday after hearing reports of shots fired, Lake County Spokesman Christopher Covelli said. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound on the ground near the street.

The man was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville but pronounced dead on arrival, Covelli said. North Chicago police have requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Chicago police at 847-596-8774 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222