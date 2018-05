Man fatally shot in the head in Englewood: police

A man died early Saturday after he was shot in the head in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said.

Officers found the man facedown about 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 70th Street, Chicago Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the death.

Additional information was not available.