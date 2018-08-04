Man fatally shot in West Pullman: police

Police investigate a homicide in the 12200 block of South State Street in the West Pullman neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot to death early Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to police.

About 12:40 a.m., the 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk with a female companion in the 12200 block of South State Street when someone approached them on foot and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot multiple times in his back and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.