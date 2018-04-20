Man fatally shot on South Side: police

Chicago police investigate a person shot and killed in the 9200 block of Dauphin Avenue | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot to death Thursday night in Burnside neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said.

About 9:30 p.m., the 31-year-old man was exiting his vehicle in the 9200 block of South Dauphine Avenue when he was shot multiple times by several people, police said. He was pronounced at the scene.

The man was being followed by a black Dodge Charger just before the shooting, according to police and family members on the scene who had talked him by phone.

“They killed my baby,” the mother of the victim said. “Why they have to take him?”

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.