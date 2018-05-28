Man fatally shot on West Side: police

A man was shot to death early Sunday in the 5100 block of West Flournoy | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot to death early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

About 1 a.m., the 31-year-old stepped out of his car and began arguing with someone in the 5100 block of West Flournoy near an exit ramp of the Congress Expressway, Chicago Police said.

The person then pulled out a gun and shot the man twice in the chest and once in the head, police said.

Authorities arrived to the scene and pronounced the man dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release information about the death.

The shooter was driving a green Kia Soul, police said. He was not in custody.