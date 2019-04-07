Man fatally shot Sunday in Englewood

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 52, was discovered with a gunshot wound to his head just after 8:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Normal Boulevard, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

A 32-year-old man was shot to death in nearby Woodlawn just a few hours earlier. Police said there was no immediate reason to believe the shootings are related.

