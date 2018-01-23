Man fatally shot while driving in West Pullman identified

Parts of Halsted were closed for several hours after a man was shot while driving on the 12700 block. He crashed into a poleon the 12900 blcok of halsted and was later pronounced. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Authorities have identified a 41-year-old man who was shot to death early Sunday while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Carlos E. McGary was shot multiple times in the body about 2:20 a.m. while driving in the 12900 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

McGary, who lived in the Far South Side, was pronounced dead at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island at 2:44 a.m., authorities said.

No one was in custody. Area South detectives were investigating.