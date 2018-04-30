Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Little Italy: police

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of West 13th Street. | Google Earth

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon while he was sitting in his vehicle in the Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side, according to police.

About 1:50 p.m., the 29-year-old was shot multiple times in the left side of his body in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, and was pronounced dead on the scene, Chicago Police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t provided details about the death.

There were not witnesses at the scene to verify the circumstances of the shooting, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.