Man fatally struck by car after running into traffic on Dan Ryan Expressway

A man died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car Sunday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

Maya A. Perez, 24, got out of a vehicle at 10:37 p.m. and tried to run across all of the northbound local lanes of I-94 near 51st Street, according to Illinois State Police. He was hit by a blue 2010 Toyota Camry in the far left lane and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death but did nor provide further details.

The 56-year-old Calumet Park woman driving the Camry remained at the scene and told investigators a pedestrian ran into her lane of traffic and she couldn’t stop in time, state police said.

No charges were pending Monday morning and state police said drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors in the crash.