Man fatally struck by SUV in Marengo

A man was fatally struck by an SUV on Sunday night in northwest suburban Marengo.

Jaime L. Campuzano, 31, was crossing Telegraph Street (Route 176) at Prospect Street when he was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer heading east on Telegraph at 6:21 p.m., according to Marengo police and the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Campuzano, a Marengo resident, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:44 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The driver of the Trailblazer, a 70-year-old woman, and her passenger were not injured, police said.

Police said it was dark and raining at the time, and Campuzano was wearing dark clothing.

No tickets have been issued.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Major Accident Team is assisting with the investigation.