Man fatally struck by vehicle in Calumet City

A 61-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Monday evening in south suburban Calumet City.

Sergio Romero died at 9:25 p.m. at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The Calumet City resident had been walking when he was struck at Burnham Avenue and Sibley Boulevard, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy showed he died of multiple injuries from motor vehicles striking a pedestrian, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.