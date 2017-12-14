Man fatally struck by vehicle in Elgin

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in northwest suburban Elgin.

At 9:37 p.m., the 52-year-old man was crossing Randall Road near Holmes Road against the traffic light and was struck by oncoming traffic, according to Elgin police.

The Lake in the Hills resident was killed, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Randall Road was closed for about three hours for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Elgin Police Department traffic unit at (847) 289-2661.