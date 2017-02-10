Man fatally struck by vehicle in Franklin Park

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday in west suburban Franklin Park.

Randy I. Xitmual, 34, was struck by the vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of Mannheim Road, according to Franklin Park Fire Chief William Brehm and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Xitmual, who lived in Franklin Park, was pronounced dead at the scene less than 30 minutes later, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Sunday revealed he suffered blunt trauma of the head and neck in the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, Brehm said.

The Franklin Park Police Department did not immediately provide information on the crash.