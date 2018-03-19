Man fatally struck by vehicle in Melrose Park

A 37-year-old man died Friday from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a vehicle in west suburban Melrose Park.

Michael Acierto was a pedestrian at the intersection of Grand and Wolf Street when he was struck by a vehicle, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m.

An autopsy found Acierto had died from injuries he suffered when he was struck, the medical examiner said. He was a resident of Melrose Park.

Melrose Park police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.