Man fatally struck by vehicle in Rolling Meadows

A pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

Enrique Vazquez-Trejo, 43, was struck by the vehicle at 9:26 p.m. on Algonquin Road at Weber Drive, according to a statement from Rolling Meadows police. He died from his injuries.

He lived in Rolling Meadows, police said

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the fatality.

It was not immediately clear if the driver remained at the scene after the crash or whether there were any citations issued or charges filed.

The crash remained under investigation Friday by Rolling Meadows police and the Cook County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.