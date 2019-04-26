1 dead in Loop shooting

A person died after a shooting Friday in the Loop.

A male was shot in the head about 3:15 a.m. in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The male was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.