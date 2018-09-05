Man finds skimming device at ATM vestibule in Noble Square

A man found an electronic skimming device on an ATM vestibule door Tuesday night in the Noble Square neighborhood on the North Side.

The 20-year-old was swiping his bank card to open the vestibule door when he saw a skimming device fall off at 7:54 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago police.

He picked up the device and called police, who found a dark device with electronic parts inside at the scene.

Officers did not find any other devices on the ATM.

No further information was immediately available.