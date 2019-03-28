Driver flees after crashing U-Haul in Fuller Park

A person driving a U-haul truck fled the scene of a crash Wednesday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:37 p.m., the U-Haul exited Interstate 90-94 and turned south on South Wentworth Avenue when the male driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a stop sign and fence in the 200 block of West Swann Street, Chicago police said.

The driver of the U-Haul took off on foot, police said. A female passenger was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where her condition was stabilized.