Man flees after hitting building in Norwood Park

A man fled the scene Sunday when the vehicle he was driving struck a building and three parked cars in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The driver was traveling about 4:10 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he struck the cars and then hit the building, Chicago police said.

The driver and a female passenger then got out of the vehicle and fled the scene, police said. No injuries were reported and police said no one was in custody.

