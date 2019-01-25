Man found beaten in Chicago after being kidnapped in Riverside home invasion

Police staking out the scene of an armed home invasion and kidnapping in the 200 block of West Quincy. | Riverside police

Three males broke into a man’s home in west suburban Riverside and kidnapped him at gunpoint before dumping him on the South Side of Chicago with serious injuries Friday morning.

At 1:45 a.m., the trio, armed with guns, invaded a single-family home in the 200 block of West Quincy, according to Riverside police chief Tom Weitzel. A man in his early 20s, his 16-year-old sister and his mother were inside.

Weitzel said the home invaders exchanged words with the man before telling his sister and mother, “Stay out of this or we’ll kill your son.”

The home invaders forced the two females to the ground and pistol-whipped the mother, Weitzel said. Then, they blindfolded the man, who exchanged more words with them, and forced him into a vehicle.

The three males also stole the family’s cell phones and car keys, Weitzel said. They left in two separate cars: a black Jeep Cherokee, which they drove to the home invasion, and the man’s car. It was unknown which car the man was put in.

In addition to the three offenders, two others were possibly waiting in the driveway inside the Jeep, Weitzel said.

Berwyn police spotted the vehicles later that morning, and a police chase down the Stevenson Expressway ensued but was called off after the suspects sped up to 100 mph, Weitzel said.

Riverside police dispatchers pinging the stolen cell phones eventually pinpointed a location in the 4300 block of West 47th Street, Weitzel said. Around the same time, Chicago police found the victim at that location.

The man was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Weitzel said. He was in serious condition from head injuries and from being thrown out of the vehicle, but is expected to survive.

His mother was also being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening head injuries, Weitzel said.

The incident is believed to be a targeted attack given the exchange of words the suspects had with the man, Weitzel said.

“We don’t know why yet, but it wasn’t a random attack,” Weitzel said. “The offenders weren’t just driving and picked this house to invade.”

No one is in custody as of 7 a.m. Friday. Officers are looking for video surveillance and are still trying to locate possible weapons tossed out of the vehicles, Weitzel said.