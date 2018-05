Man found beaten to death in Austin alley: police

A man found unresponsive in an alley Wednesday night had been beaten to death in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The man, in his late 30s, was found at 9:38 p.m. in an alley in the 5100 block of West Lake, police said. He had been struck in the head and chest with an unknown weapon and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.