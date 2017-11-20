Man found dead after blaze in Bensenville apartment building

A man was found dead after a fire ravaged an apartment building Sunday morning in northwest suburban Bensenville.

Crews responded to the fire at 6:20 a.m. at the three-story building in the 300 block of Marshall Road, according to a statement from the Bensenville Fire Protection District.

The flames were engulfing an apartment on the third floor, and the fire was quickly upgraded to an extra-alarm blaze.

All the residents of the buildings 18 apartments were rescued, except the resident who lived in unit where the fire broke out, according to the statement.

The victim was identified as 64-year-old Steven M. Nelson, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

Twenty-six fire departments were called to help fight the blaze, according to the statement.

The Red Cross assisted the 35 residents affected by the fire, according to a statement from the agency.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force.