Man found dead after car fire in Mount Prospect

A man was found dead inside a burning car early Friday in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Authorities were called about the car fire at 12:03 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Algonquin Road, near the intersection with Dempster Street, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police. The first officers who arrived found the car engulfed in flames and tried to put the fire out with fire extinguishers.

The officers were unsuccessful, but firefighters extinguished the blaze when they arrived a short time later, police said. The man was found dead inside the vehicle once the fire was out.

Investigators have determined the fire and the man’s death were “suspicious in nature,” but the man has not yet been identified, police said. There is no apparent connection between the vehicle and the location where it was found.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Department Detective Bureau at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect at (847) 590-7867 or by texting MPPD and the tip to 274637.