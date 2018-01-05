Man found dead after fire in Gary home

A man was found dead after a house fire Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

The Gary Fire Department found the 57-year-old man dead inside a home about 4:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Stevenson Street in Gary, according to Gary police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, but his name was not released pending notification of his family, police said. His cause of death has not been determined, but the fire appeared to be accidental.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Sgt. Mark Salazar of the Cary Police Department Arson Unit at (219) 881-7431 or the Gary crime tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.