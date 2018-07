Man found dead after North Side fire identified

A man died Wednesday in the 2500 block of West Summerdale Avenue. | Google Earth

A man who was found dead Wednesday afternoon after a fire in the North Side Budlong Woods neighborhood has been identified.

Emergency crews found 58-year-old Vlastaris Kehagias about 4:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Summerdale Avenue, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived on the same block.

Kehagias was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.