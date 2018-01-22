Man found dead along train tracks near northwest Indiana home

A man was hit by a train Monday morning in northwest Indiana.

First responders were called about 8:35 a.m. to 133rd and Parrish avenues in Cedar Lake, Indiana, for a report of a person struck by a train, Ceder Lake police said.

Douglas Drinnan, 40, of Cedar Lake, was found dead on the tracks near the 13000 block of Washington Street, police said.

An Amtrak train headed north from Indianapolis reported seeing a body on the southbound tracks, police said. It is believed that Drinnan was struck by the previous southbound train.

The railroad tracks where Drinnan was found are operated by CSX Transportation. There are no vehicle or pedestrian crossings nearby, but Drinnan lived next to the tracks, police said. Investigators believe he was walking home.

CSX Transportation and Amtrak officials will be assisting with the investigation, police said.