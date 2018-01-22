Man found dead at Clark/Lake CTA station on New Year’s Eve identified

Authorities have identified a man found dead on New Year’s Eve at a CTA station in the Loop in an effort to make contact with someone who knew him.

Officers found 51-year-old Juan Rodriguez unresponsive about 11:05 a.m. Dec. 31 while responding to a call of a person down at the Clark/Lake station at 124 W. Lake St., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name was initially withheld pending notification of his family, but the medical examiner’s office identified him Monday morning with hopes that someone who knew Rodriguez will come forward.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.