Man found dead between slabs of stone at Elk Grove Village warehouse

An employee at a stone supplier warehouse was found dead between two slabs of stone Wednesday in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

Another employee found the man, 57-year-old Ilan Abergel, trapped between the two slabs just before 4:30 p.m. at the Quartz Master warehouse at 1620 Jarvis Ave., according to Elk Grove Village police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Abergel was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He lived in Skokie.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection at the company, OSHA spokeswoman Rhona Burke said.