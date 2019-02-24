Cops investigate man found dead in Bridgeport alley

Police are investigating the death of a man found Sunday morning in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

About 11 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in an alley in the 2900 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. The 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the identity or cause of death.

Police, who are investigating the death, did not release additional details.