Man found dead in Chicago River near South Loop identified

A male's body was found Friday near the 300 block of West 18th Street. | Google Earth

Authorities have identified the man found dead Friday night in the Chicago River near the South Loop.

Daniel Gborie, 20, was found in the river at 8:01 p.m. near the 300 block of West 18th Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He also lived in the South Loop.

An autopsy Saturday did not rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.